Photo: Mother Of Popular Nollywood Actor, Wale Ojo Is Dead

British Nigerian Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, has lost his mother.

Naija News reports that the movie star known for his role in “Breath of Life” made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Wale Ojo, who won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos last month, said he would miss his mother terribly.

He wrote, “My world has crashed all around me. Mama is gone. Goodnight Mum. I will miss you terribly, terribly…”

Advertisement

‘I Will Not Stop My Wife From Cheating While In My House’

In other news, Yoruba Nollywood actor, Sola Olaibi Gaji, has said he can’t be bothered about his partner’s infidelity as long as she does not pack out of the house.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in an interview with his colleague, Biola Adebayo, on her YouTube podcast ‘Talk to B.’

Advertisement

Gaji, who plays comic roles in Yoruba movies, stated that he will forgive infidelity as long as his wife continues living with him.

He admitted to having many flaws that people are unaware of but also described himself as a good lover.

Speaking about his crashed marriage, Gaji revealed that his wife left him after getting tired of their marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He recounted how his wife abruptly decided she no longer wanted to be with him, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.