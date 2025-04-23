Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Tensions in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State may be subsiding following weeks of political uncertainty and protests as President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara engaged in quiet diplomacy that could reshape the region’s leadership.

According to The Africa Report, President Tinubu met with Governor Fubara, who was suspended on March 18, 2025, in a private meeting last week, according to two aides to the president.

The meeting took place in London shortly after Tinubu’s return from Paris, and it was reportedly initiated by Governor Fubara, who has been eager to return to office since the president declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Fubara is also reportedly open to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to gain favor with the president, which could strengthen the APC’s prospects in Rivers State.

However, Fubara’s estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike—currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory—was reportedly not part of the meeting and is uncomfortable with the behind-the-scenes discussions. Tinubu, though, is expected to facilitate a meeting between Fubara, Wike, and Rivers State lawmakers to address the ongoing crisis in the state.

The leadership of the Senate has dismissed Pastor Tunde Bakare’s recent comments on the National Assembly’s role in the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the Senate described Bakare’s remarks as misleading and containing “unwarranted invective.”

On Sunday, the overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church condemned the Senate’s suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and the ratification of the state of emergency in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu.

He accused the country’s leaders of attempting to turn Nigeria into a “mafia state” and criticised the Senate for its role in what he described as “institutional immorality.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Senate, through its Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, responded to Bakare’s public comments, stressing that while the Senate respected the right of citizens to express their views, it could not remain silent when such statements “cross the line.”

The statement, signed by Adaramodu, referred to Bakare’s comments as “sweeping generalisations” and “disparaging commentary” that threatened to erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Adaramodu acknowledged Pastor Bakare’s previous contributions to national discourse, but noted that his recent statements deviated from constructive criticism and were marked by “contempt and unsubstantiated claims.”

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Jimoh Moshood, on Tuesday, declared that the State Police Command is not aware of the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) that recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri Alabi.

Moshood maintained that the Police had not been informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted, or discharged.

He also added that, according to their records, Alabi is already eighteen years old and not a 17-year-old as has been widely proclaimed.

Naija News reports that the Police chief made the submissions during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

The Police Commissioner’s position follows the release of Alabi from Kirikiri Prison by the Apapa Magistrate Court, Court 9, sitting at Orege, Ajegunle—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse last Thursday, after he was cleared of conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery.

The young Nigerian became a national symbol of courage during the 2023 general elections after he boldly stood in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has restated the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to tackling the persistent security crisis in Benue State and across the country.

Ribadu praised the proactive steps taken by Governor Hyacinth Alia in combating the insecurity ravaging the state, while cautioning against those seeking to take advantage of the situation for selfish purposes.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, Ribadu explained the purpose of his visit, which was prompted by the recent wave of violence that has led to the death of over 120 people.

He further conveyed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolving the issue, saying, “The President has directed me to reaffirm his determination to eliminate this threat.”

Naija News reports that the NSA’s comments come in the wake of growing anxiety over insecurity not only in Benue but throughout the North Central region.

Calling for united efforts, Ribadu encouraged all parties to collaborate towards achieving enduring peace and security in the area.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has carpeted the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his pursuit of a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

George berated Atiku for failing to discuss his plans with the PDP leadership and assuming the party would just automatically fall in line.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise TV’s morning show, George accused Atiku of attempting to treat the PDP like his personal property with the pursuit of the coalition.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent visit by the former Vice President to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, George said it is disgraceful for Atiku to embark on a political pilgrimage to the residence of someone who ‘flogged him’ during the 2019 elections when they went head to head for the presidency.

He also warned Atiku against causing division among Nigerians from the North and Southern regions as a result of his personal political ambition.

The Federal Government has confirmed the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos beginning on April 27 for essential repairs.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, during her inspection of the bridge on Monday.

According to Kesha, the Ijora Bridge, which connects Ijora Causeway to Apapa, has been experiencing significant wear, particularly in its bearings beneath the bridge deck.

She emphasised that the bridge’s comprehensive repair works are critical for ensuring safety and the long-term functionality of the infrastructure.

She stated that nearly 50 defective bearings will be replaced across three sections of the bridge during this phase of repairs.

The Ijora Bridge serves as a major route leading to Apapa, home to two of Nigeria’s busiest ports, Tincan and Apapa Ports. Kesha acknowledged the importance of the bridge to the nation’s economy and the expected disruption the closure would cause, but assured that the repairs were vital for the safety of commuters.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, in a bid to curb the growing insecurity in Minna, the state capital, has announced a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

The move follows a recent surge in attacks and killings across the city.

During a security meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Bago revealed that the curfew would also restrict the movement of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators between 6 pm and 6 am. However, he clarified that medical emergencies would be exempt from the curfew.

The governor also instructed district, village, and ward heads to ensure proper documentation of visitors within their domains. He warned that any house found harbouring suspected criminals or drug cartels would be demolished.

Minna has recently seen a disturbing rise in thuggery, attacks, and killings, leading to heightened fears among residents.

Governor Bago emphasised that the state government is committed to taking decisive actions to end the violence and restore safety to the city.

The factional President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has slammed those ridiculing him over his fluency in the English Language.

Speaking via a viral video clip, the Lagos transport union boss addressed critics mocking him after he mispronounced “kudos” as “Kundus.”

Rather than apologise or shrink from the criticism, MC Oluomo doubled down, asserting that while English may not be his strength, his life achievements far outweigh any grammatical errors.

“I stayed there and worked hard, but I wasn’t educated. See, they said I said Kundus, is Kundus not my son/ You are educated; what have you done? They should go and compete with my children. I raised my children in wealth. My children are citizens of America, citizens of the UK. I worked hard to get to that level. Kundus, kudos, what’s the difference? What do you want to hear? English is not my mother tongue, Yoruba is,” he said.

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has formally introduced his fiancée cum Edo State lawmaker, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.

Naija News learnt that the introduction took place on Monday, April 21, 2025, during the Idoma Nation Peace and Unity Symposium at the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo.

According to Daily Post, 2Baba, who attended the event in traditional Idoma attire, presented Natasha to His Royal Majesty, the Och’Idoma V, and assembled kinsmen.

Following the palace ceremony, 2Baba and Osawaru proceeded to Okpokwu, his ancestral hometown in Benue State, where they met with local elders and community members.

The legendary singer reaffirmed his commitment and sought the endorsement of the elders for the former Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Jerome Rothen, believes Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappé has not been good enough so far this season to be considered for the Ballon d’Or.

In an interview with RMC Radio, Rothen described Kylian Mbappé’s transition to Los Blancos as a significant disappointment, labelling his performance so far as a “resounding failure.”

Rothen emphasized that Mbappé joined Real Madrid with high aspirations, dreaming of not only wearing the iconic white jersey but also of achieving collective glory by winning trophies, especially the Champions League, and individual awards such as the Ballon d’Or.

However, Rothen criticized the 26-year-old for failing to make a meaningful impact during his time at the club this season.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.