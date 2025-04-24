Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 24th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 24th April, 2025

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday voiced his deep concern over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, telling the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and other security chiefs that “enough is enough.”

The President’s words came during a closed-door security meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he urged the security heads to take immediate and decisive action to address the escalating violence across the country.

In response to the President’s directive, Ribadu, while addressing the State House correspondents, assured the press that the heads of Nigeria’s security agencies have received the President’s instructions and are already implementing measures to address the crisis.

Ribadu emphasised that the security situation has been improving, pointing to recent efforts to curb violence and restore order.

He attributed many of the casualties and deaths recorded to the explosion of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by terrorists, indicating that terrorism-related activities primarily cause the situation.

Ribadu further stated that President Tinubu had given explicit instructions to all security chiefs to put an end to the killings by criminal groups and restore peace and stability to the nation.

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the announcement followed a high-level, closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday evening.

Oborevwori moved to the APC along with his deputy, Monday Onyeme, his commissioners and major stakeholders in the PDP in Delta State.

Senior APC figures were present to welcome the governor into their fold, signalling a significant political realignment in the South-South state.

A former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, has identified former President Goodluck Jonathan as the only candidate who can match President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He, however, added that Jonathan would most likely not want to get involved in such political activities again.

According to Chief Momodu, Jonathan has demonstrated contentment with his achievements so far, as he never dreamt of achieving such political heights.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, added that the only other person Tinubu and his camp are afraid of going into the 2027 election is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and that is why they have been attacking him politically in order to demarket him ahead of the polls.

Naija News reports Momodu made the submission during an interview with New Telegraph in which he spoke about the current political landscape in Nigeria and expectations for the 2027 election.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, has given the Nigerian Military a marching order to wipe out the new terrorist group in Kwara State known as Mahmouda.

The COAS said the new terrorist group must be wiped out before it spreads to other local governments in the state and other regions in the country.

Naija News reports that General Oluyede told the troops to ensure that the terrorists, who currently operate in the Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State, are wiped out within a month.

He issued the directive during a visit to the Sobi barracks in Ilorin, the state capital.

The COAS assured that necessary support will be provided to ensure victory for the troops, adding that Nigeria can not afford to have another form of Boko Haram in any other part of the country.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has firmly rejected the call for a state of emergency in the state, emphasising the need for full support from the Federal Government instead.

Speaking on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday, Alia made it clear that the situation in Benue is not beyond his control but requires additional resources from the federal level to effectively address the ongoing insecurity.

Governor Alia asserted that his administration is capable of handling the insecurity in Benue, particularly the violence caused by armed herders attacking communities.

However, he called for emergency assistance from the Federal Government to intensify efforts in driving the invaders out of the state.

He emphasised that with adequate support, his government could implement the necessary security measures to protect local farmers and restore peace to the state.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Government has released ₦50 billion to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

This announcement was made in a statement titled “FG Releases ₦50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority,” issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Dr. Alausa also expressed President Tinubu’s gratitude to both academic and non-academic unions for their continued trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

This development follows years of tension between university-based academic unions and past governments over the failure to release earned allowances and meet other demands.

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed popular Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia, as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

Naija News reports that the Governor made the announcement during a visit to his office by the veteran singer.

He also appreciated 2Face for all the support towards his administration, adding that the singer has the capacity to do more.

Announcing the appointment, Governor Alia said: “On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advise as well so I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the Governor on entertainment and community outreach.”

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has hinted at being in a new romantic relationship.

Naija News recalls that Mayorkun’s last publicly known relationship was with British model Cocainna.

However, in October 2023, the singer revealed that they had parted ways because their relationship did not work out.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the ‘Cheche’ hitmaker said he is off the market and there is no chance for any other girl.

Mayorkun declined to reveal details about his partner, insisting that the public would know who she is in due time.

Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy from the legendary Nigerian music duo Psquare, has shared a post celebrating the release of his elder brother, Jude Okoye from jail.

Jude Okoye’s release comes during a tumultuous time, as he has been embroiled in serious legal troubles involving allegations of money laundering and financial mismanagement.

In February 2025, Jude was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following charges that accused him of laundering staggering sums—over ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

Since then, he has been in detention and was released earlier today, April 23, one day before his 48th birthday.

In a message on his Instagram page, Paul expressed his joy and relief for the release of his embattled elder brother. Rudeboy wrote: “Jude is finally out after 2 months… all their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother @judeengees! And happy birthday!”

England international, Marcus Rashford has reportedly declared that he doesn’t see himself playing for Manchester United under coach Ruben Amorim again.

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa after a fallout with United’s coach, Amorim. The Englishman is expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of this season but a BBC report confirmed that the United academy graduate is not thinking of playing for the club’s current coach.

Since joining Aston Villa on loan in February, Rashford has scored four goals, including one during their recent 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

As his loan deal is set to expire at the end of the current season, his immediate future remains uncertain.

While Rashford’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, insiders suggest there is not a clear pathway back to the first team, particularly after his exclusion from Amorim’s plans.

Rashford’s challenging experience at United began in December when he was effectively sidelined by Amorim. The only match he has been included in since then was against Newcastle on December 30, where he remained an unused substitute.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.