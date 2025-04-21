Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 21st April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 21st April, 2025

The presiding overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has raised a serious alarm, claiming that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is spiralling into tyranny and suffering from a brazen abuse of power.

Speaking during his state of the nation address marking the Easter celebrations, Bakare expressed his deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

He highlighted the apparent erosion of democracy, particularly criticizing the collapse of the legislature, which he called a “bastion of democracy” that is now failing under the President’s leadership.

Bakare also pointed to the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Tinubu as a clear example of what he termed a “theater of the absurd.”

He slammed both the President’s actions and the National Assembly, which he accused of endorsing the measure. According to Bakare, the National Assembly has become the “most spineless” in Nigeria’s history, allowing for the President’s actions to go unchecked.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has made a heartfelt plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to alleviate the suffering and hunger afflicting Nigerians.

In his Easter message on Sunday, Kukah called on the government to shield the nation from “marauders, murderers, savages, and ravenous predators” that threaten the country’s stability.

“Mr. President, hunger, sickness, and desolation stalk the land. We still believe that removing the subsidies was the right decision,” he stated. “We note that the country now has a huge volume of resources in its domestic reserves.”

Kukah also highlighted the dangers facing the nation’s farmers, calling agriculture one of the most perilous occupations in Nigeria over the last decade.

Further criticising the government’s approach to addressing Nigerians’ suffering, particularly through the distribution of palliatives, Kukah warned that such actions dehumanise citizens.

Popular actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared support for the planned opposition coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Okonkwo declared that Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and anybody against the coalition is an agent of President Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former Labour Party (LP) chieftain made the submission in a post on Sunday via his 𝕏 account.

He added that President Tinubu supported politicians who already had corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be the leaders of the National Assembly, so the possibility of having substantial checks from such leaders is absent.

Okonkwo, who added that both the ruling party and those in opposition must be blamed for the current state of the country, added that the opposition must, however, present a common front against the APC to be able to take over power in 2027.

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that he has no love for wealth or material possessions, despite spending nearly four decades in Nigerian politics.

Naija News reports that Amaechi emphasised his modest lifestyle, stating that not only does he avoid ostentation, but even his wife drives his backup vehicle.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Sun, Amaechi described his lifestyle as unassuming despite nearly four decades in politics.

At 60, the former governor said he has maintained a clean record and modest standard of living even at the highest levels of governance.

The immediate-past Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that the North will soon determine its political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasizing that no presidential candidate can succeed without the region’s backing.

In a video interview that gained traction on social media Sunday, Baba-Ahmed appeared alongside Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and delivered a strong message regarding the political awakening in Northern Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed, a known advocate for northern interests and former spokesperson of the Arewa Elders Forum, criticized the current state of the country and urged northern voters to reject leaders who use division and deception as political tools.

Baba-Ahmed stated that he resigned from his position in the Presidency to “rejoin the struggle for northern emancipation,” adding that the North will publicly announce its political stance in the coming months.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian leader to making the country better.

Bwala, who spoke in reaction to the state of the nation address by Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday, said the criticisms of the clergyman were fair and objective.

Naija News recalls that Pastor Bakare, among other things, raised an alarm, claiming that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is spiralling into tyranny and suffering from a brazen abuse of power.

The clergy in his state of the nation address marking the Easter celebrations, expressed his deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

The presidential media aide said that while Pastor Bakare gave his opinion on the actions and decisions of the Tinubu government, he also suggested the way forward.

Nigerian music superstar and Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has gifted fellow artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, the sum of ₦20 million following Portable’s triumph in a celebrity boxing match against Speed Darlington.

Portable took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the generous gesture from Burna Boy.

“₦20 million from Burna Boy. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,” he posted.

As reported by Naija News, the controversial singer has been in high spirits since defeating his rival, Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington.

Popular media personality, Frank Edoho, has stated that most women do not like men who are kind to them.

He claimed that there are some strange things going on in the minds of women that men are trying to be kind to.

According to him, women prefer “bad boys” who can be nice to them sometimes.

He said this during an episode of TVC talk show, The Black Table.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has reportedly reached a personal agreement with English Premier League side Manchester United, as disclosed by Turkish journalist Serdar Çelikler.

“Victor Osimhen has reached an agreement with Manchester United. But there is also the club side of the matter,” Çelikler revealed during a podcast discussion.

The Super Eagles star, who is currently enjoying a prolific loan stint at Galatasaray, has impressed with 29 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United, aiming to bolster their attacking options due to Rasmus Hojlund’s underwhelming performance—just three Premier League goals this term—have prioritised signing a top striker. It is believed that new manager Ruben Amorim is looking to part ways with the struggling Danish striker this summer.

Though personal terms have reportedly been settled, negotiations with Napoli regarding a potential transfer fee are ongoing.

Osimhen’s contract contains a €75 million (£63m) release clause, although reports indicate that Napoli might be open to offering a discount to the English giants.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi suffered his second relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City in two seasons.

This happened after Wilfred Ndidi couldn’t do much to prevent Leicester City from suffering a 1-0 defeat in front of their home fans at the King Power Stadium earlier today, April 20.

During the game, the Premier League title contenders took control of the match when Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive goal after coming off the bench in the second half.

The victory for Liverpool raises their points total this season to 79, putting them on the brink of clinching the league title for the 20th time in their history. They only need one more win to secure the title, with the opportunity to do so next weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in front of their home fans at Anfield.

With the defeat tonight, Leicester City lost their Premier League status again ahead of next season with a disappointing 18 points from 33 matches, with five games left to play.

