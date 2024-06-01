Ibadan Electricity Sacks Managing Director, Names Replacement

The Board of Directors of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has sacked the company’s Managing Director, Kingsley Achife.

Naija News learnt that Achife’s dismissal was contained in an internal memo dated May 31 and obtained by Punch.

The board refused to renew Achife’s contract and named Francis Agoha the Acting Managing Director of the IBEDC, effective May 31.

The IBEDC board reiterated its commitment to delivering reliable electricity services to its customers and stakeholders.

Although no reason was given for the board’s decision, it may not be unconnected with complaints about the Disco’s performances among its contemporaries.

The memo read, “Dear colleagues, the Board of Directors of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company wishes to inform the staff that it has decided not to renew the contract of the current Managing Director, Engineer Kingsley Achife.

“The Board expresses its deepest gratitude to Engineer Kingsley Achife for his contributions to the company and for laying the foundation for the ongoing turnaround.

“In light of this decision, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of the most senior executive, Engineer Francis Agoha as the Acting Managing Director of IBEDC. Engineer Francis Agoha will assume leadership responsibilities with immediate effect and will work closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are confident that this change in leadership will accelerate our journey towards sustainable growth, improved performance and a successful transition.”

