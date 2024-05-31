Stop The Discrimination In Power Sector, You Are Giving Tinubu’s Administration A Bad Name – APC Chieftains Knock Adelabu

Four former coordinators in the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council have accused the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu of discrimination in the power sector.

In a statement issued and jointly signed in Abuja by the quartet of Abubakar Mohammed, Bridget Eyimo, Bukie Okangbe and Sultan Abdulazeez, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains argued there was no basis to the balkanised electricity consumption.

The group lamented that categorising electricity into bands was negatively impacting small businesses and bringing discomfort to several homes.

They insisted that electricity is central and sensitive to the economic fortune of many Nigerians.

The statement read, “Let us use this opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to stop the discrimination in the power sector. This is a sector that is central and sensitive to the economic fortune of many Nigerians, especially the informal sector.

“We condemned outright the sharing of electricity into bands, which is having a serious negative impact on the lives of many families. Consumers, especially those under the so-called ‘Band A’, are having it so hard that many find it difficult to use power for their small and medium-scale businesses.

“With the increased electricity tariff, some in Band A have over 70 per cent of their production cost go into payment of electricity bill, in which the result is what we are witnessing in terms of increment in prices of goods in the market.

“We are calling on the minister to stop this discrimination in the power sector to reduce the burden on Nigerians. The resultant effect of this anti-people policy is that it will end up giving this administration a bad and negative image.”

The former campaign directors, however, applauded President Bola Tinubu for painstakingly putting in place some reforms they believed would impact positively on the nation’s economy in the long run.

They also charged some non-performing ministers and members of his cabinet to buckle up or risk being kicked out of office.

