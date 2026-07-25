Adelabu Speaks On Dumping APC For APM

The immediate past Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has dismissed reports that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied People’s Movement (APM) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Adelabu made the clarification in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, by his media aide, Femi Awogboro.

The statement followed reports alleging that Adelabu’s personal assistant, Ajiboye Akande, had held talks with members of the APM as part of moves to facilitate the former minister’s defection.

Reacting to the speculation, Adelabu described the claim as false and unfounded, insisting that neither he nor his aide was involved in any plan to leave the ruling party.

“He remains a committed member of the APC and continues to hold the President and National Leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the highest regard as his political mentor,” the statement said.

The former minister also reaffirmed his confidence in the APC leadership and pledged to abide by legitimate decisions taken by the party.

It added, “Chief Adelabu believes in the party, respects its leadership, and remains committed to the democratic process. Given his well-known decency and integrity in politics, he is always prepared to respect the legitimate decisions of the party’s national leadership.”

Adelabu urged members of the public and his supporters to disregard the defection reports, describing them as an attempt to create unnecessary political confusion.

“Consequently, the public is urged to disregard the false narrative linking Mr Ajiboye Akande or Chief Adebayo Adelabu to any impending defection to the APM. The rumour is baseless, mischievous, and clearly intended to create confusion where none exists,” the statement added.