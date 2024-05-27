Victor Osimhen Makes 2023-2024 Italian Serie A Team Of The Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has been named in the 2023-2024 Italian Serie A team of the season despite being one of his toughest campaigns in the league.

After helping Napoli to win the 2023-2024 Serie A title, Victor Osimhen struggled with injuries and spent over a month away with the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following his return to Napoli from the 2023 AFCON in February 2024, he was sidelined for a couple of matches due to fitness issues.

Due to his consistent absence from the team, Napoli suffered 11 defeats, and 14 draws, and only managed to record 13 wins in 38 games. Their woeful run earned them the tag of the worst defending champions in Serie A history as they lost the title to Inter Milan with a 41-point gap.

They failed to win any major title throughout the season and also failed to qualify for any European competition ahead of the next season.

Despite all the setbacks, Victor Osimhen managed to score 15 goals and provide three assists in 24 league games. He managed to finish the season as Serie A third highest goalscorer behind Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez (24 goals) and Juventus’s Dušan Vlahović (16).

That earned the 25-year-old Nigeria international a place in the 23-man team of the season list the Italian Serie A shared across all its social media channels.

Below is the full list of the 2023-2024 Italian Serie A Team Of The Season:

Yann Sommer (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Rafael Leao (Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Nicolò Barella (Inter), Ismael Bennacer (Milan), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Chris Smalling (Roma)

