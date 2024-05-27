Delta Governor Dismisses Claims Of Ex-Governor Okowa’s Influence

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has publicly refuted ongoing speculations that his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is influencing his administrative decisions.

Speaking during the first-anniversary thanksgiving of his administration at the Living Faith Church in Asaba on Sunday, Oborevwori clarified that while he values Okowa’s counsel, it does not dictate his governance.

Addressing the congregation and media, Governor Oborevwori said, “I’m hearing many things. I want to make it clear that Okowa is not influencing my decisions. I acknowledged his wise counsel which has helped me a lot.”

Naija News reports that the governor emphasized the divine intervention in his political journey, noting that his rise as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in 2023 and subsequent election victory were acts of God, despite facing 38 legal challenges over his candidacy.

Oborevwori took the opportunity to highlight his administration’s accomplishments over the past year.

He proudly stated that Delta State has become a “potent construction site,” with 317 projects underway across the state.

“A few days from now, we shall commence the inauguration of some of the roads and other projects in other sectors for the world to see what we have accomplished in the last one year by the grace of God,” he announced.

The governor further disclosed that his administration initiated 76 road projects in the past year out of the 317 projects, including 171.49 kilometres of roads and 85.30 kilometres of drains.