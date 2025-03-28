BREAKING: Remi Tinubu Breaks Silence On Students’ Mocking Chants During Delta State Visit

First Lady Remi Tinubu has downplayed a viral video of nursing students allegedly mocking her during her visit to Delta State

Naija News reported that the students of the nursing school rejected a song introduced by the Master of Ceremony (MC), calling the wife of the President the mother of the nation.

The students said Mrs. Tinubu was the MC’s mother and not theirs nor that of the nation.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, said that educational institutions should foster an environment where students feel safe to express themselves while maintaining decorum.

According to her, First Lady’s visit was intended to inspire and uplift healthcare professionals.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, showing chants welcoming both the First Lady of Delta State and the First Lady of Nigeria during the Renewed Hope Initiative’s donation of 10,000 Professional Kits to Midwives in the South-South zone held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday, 25th March, 2025.

“The event was primarily to motivate midwives across the nation, with the aim of reducing infant and maternal mortality, and morbidity in Nigeria. Her Excellency deeply appreciates the warm reception by the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State, as well as enthusiasm shown by nurses, midwives, women groups, and student nurses present at the event.

“However, a section of the video, allegedly recorded by some students at the event, showed a spontaneous and playful twist to the welcome song. Sequel to that, it has come to our attention that some of the students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences have been issued a query regarding their participation in the chants. While the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria respects the right of institutions to uphold discipline, it is important to recognize that students, in moments of excitement, often express themselves in a light-hearted and jovial manner.

“The Office of the First Lady believes that educational institutions should foster an environment where students feel safe to express themselves while maintaining decorum. The First Lady’s visit was intended to inspire and uplift healthcare professionals, and it is our hope that this event remains a positive and motivating experience for all involved.

“We trust that the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences will handle this matter with understanding and fairness, ensuring that students continue to thrive in an environment that balances discipline with free expression.”