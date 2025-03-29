‘I Graduated With 2:1’ – Oborevwori Mocks Critics Questioning His Educational Qualification

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has mocked those questioning his educational qualifications during the 2023 electioneering campaign.

He said those who mocked him have been put to shame.

Oborevwori stated this at the Government House, Asaba, when members of the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of Ambrose Alli University, (AAU) Ekpoma, Worldwide, paid him a courtesy visit.

During the visit, the governor bagged the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association Hero’s Award and the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association Award of Excellence.

He said: “Some persons who were bent on tarnishing my image during the 2023 electioneering campaign, went around saying that I did not go to school.

“I am proud that I graduated from that University and that I am the first to be a governor from that University.

“I have a lot of regards for Ambrose Alli University, AAU. There was a time during the political season when they said that l did not go to school. You know in politics, there is a lot of blackmail.

“I did a full-time programme at AAU. I am a man with excessive local content. I believe in Nigeria and in this state.

“I graduated with 2:1 after my BSc. I was a student who didn’t make noise; and today, all my coursemates at Ekpoma still support me.

“Not only that, I did my MSc programme full-time at Delta State University, Abraka. I was among the pioneer students of MSc and I value it.

“The University stood by me all through the court case even the opposition lawyers were shocked. I still have my matriculation number.”