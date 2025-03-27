‘Endorsing PDP Governor As APC’s 2027 Candidate Is A Betrayal’ – Former Lawmaker

Former three-term House of Representatives member, Daniel Reyenieju, has condemned the call to endorse Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the sole governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Reyenieju, in a statement on Thursday, stated that adopting Oborevwori, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not only be a disservice to the opposition party in the state but a betrayal of principles and aspiration of its members.

He maintained that it is outrageous for an APC member to lend credibility to an opposition leader, stressing the party must cultivate a robust sense of pride and unwavering confidence in its ability to produce strong candidates.

Reyenieju condemned the misguided notion and called upon all APC members to unite behind their candidates who genuinely embody the party’s principles and vision for Delta State.

His words: “Endorsing an opposition governor from the PDP is not just a disservice; it is a blatant betrayal of the principles and aspirations of APC members and supporters who have dedicated themselves to our party’s vision. Francis Waive’s actions raise serious questions about his loyalty to the APC and reveal a disturbing preference for a PDP governor based solely on ethnicity, rather than championing a qualified candidate from within our ranks—who, due to our zoning arrangements, should rightly be Urhobo.

“It is outrageous for an APC member to lend credibility to an opposition leader in this manner. We must cultivate a robust sense of pride and unwavering confidence in our party’s ability to produce strong candidates. It is imperative that we recognize the wealth of talent within the APC and actively encourage our members to step forward as viable contenders for the governorship. By advocating for the adoption of an opposition candidate, Hon. Waive not only discredits the APC but also exposes an alarming inferiority complex that has no place in our political discourse.

“In light of his apparent affinity for the PDP, I advise Hon. Waive to consider decamping to the PDP, where he seems to feel more at home and return to the APC with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori when they are ready to support our party’s vision and candidates.

“We must categorically reject any suggestion that implies we are incapable of producing strong leadership and reaffirm our commitment to building a cohesive, forward-thinking APC. We will not stand idly by while our party’s integrity is compromised. It is time to rally together and demonstrate our strength as a party.”