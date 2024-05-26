Sanusi Vs Bayero: Northern Youths Send Message To Tinubu, UN, Others, Discloses Consequences Of Kano Emirate Tussle

The Northern Youth Assembly, Majalisar Matasan Arewa, have issued an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, warning him about potential instigators of disorder within his administration amidst the ongoing power tussle in the Kano Emirate.

The group’s President, Dr. Ali Idris, and its Secretary General, Dr. Garba Abdulhafiz, co-signed the letter dated May 25, 2024, which was copied to the United Nations Office, Abuja European Union Embassy, the Economic Community of West African States, British High Commission, Abuja, among others.

The letter emphasized that the alteration in the Emirate Law by the state was a consequence of legislation enacted by the State House of Assembly, cautioning that any endeavor to undermine this law would lead to chaos.

The letter partly read, “The leadership of the Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa), on behalf of its chapters in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has, at the moment, found it compelling to draw your attention, as a democratically-elected President in the country, through a constitutionally prescribed process, with defined powers and privileges, regarding the recent development on Kano Emirate.

“It is common knowledge that Nigeria as a country that practises federalism has a constitution which prescribes the powers for the central government and the sub-national governments which equally reprrepresent lawfully recognised federating units.

“Sir, as part of the powers provided by the Nigerian constitution of exercising legislative authority by the state assemblies at the sub-national level, is to make laws for the betterment and welfare of their states as well as their citizens.

“The process to exercise this constitutional right may include making new laws, amending the existing laws and repealing the existing laws.

“The Kano State House of Assembly, in 2019, exercised such powers by amending the Kano State Emirate Councils Laws, and created four additional emirates, and the law was subsequently assented by the then Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“However, the State House of Assembly equally exercised such legislative powers by repealing the same law and dissolved the newly created four additional emirates in the state, and the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, equally assented to the new repealed law.”

The youth group highlighted that the state assemblies were performing their constitutional duties and should not be undermined.

They condemned efforts to reinstate the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, as an infringement on democratic practices and state authority, warning it could lead to chaos and damage the government’s reputation.

They emphasized that Kano has been peaceful and disrupting this peace would be detrimental, portraying the government negatively.

The group urged respect for democratic governance and constitutional authority to avoid undermining sub-national structures.

Naija News recalls that His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II was officially reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday morning, following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State’s decision to reappoint him and sign into law the bill that abolished the five emirates created by Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.