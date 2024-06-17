Contest In 2027 Again – South-South Urges President Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region has urged President Bola Tinubu to recontest in the 2027 presidential election.

The party praised Tinubu for his policies, projects and programs, maintaining that his policies were targeted at repositioning the country.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the APC South-South Zonal Executives after a meeting in Calabar, Cross Rivers, on Sunday.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering support for the policies and programs of the Tinubu administration in areas of good governance, economic reforms, national security and infrastructural development.

They also praised the president for his commitment to the coastal road project, and the commencement of the construction from both ends of the project.

The committee said it has resolved to set up a reconciliation committee in the South-South region, to be headed by the Coordinator of the South-South geo-political zone, Sen Bassey Otu.

They said that the move is meant to bridge any existing gap, foster collaboration and work towards a common goal of strengthening the party’s presence and influence in the region.

It also resolved to mobilise available party assets towards winning more states; particularly using the forthcoming elections in Edo State as a test case.