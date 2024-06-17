South-East Govs, Igbo Leaders Plot To Keep Nnamdi Kanu Detained Untill 2027 – Ohanaeze Alleges

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has accused South-east governors, Igbo leaders, and National Assembly members of conspiring to extend the detention of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, until 2027.

In a statement issued by the factional Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the organization blamed the South-east governors for the deteriorating security situation in the zone.

The organization stated that the Southeast governors and certain Igbo leaders had not provided the essential assurances required to explore political resolutions for the release of Kanu.

The body expressed disappointment that certain South-east governors and Igbo leaders merely took photos with Kanu at the DSS facility rather than actively seeking political solutions for his release.

The statement partly read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo decries and brings to light the plots by South-east governors, Igbo elders, and National Assembly members to prolong Nnamdi Kanu’s detention until 2027.

“The failure of some South-east governors to utilise their political ties to advocate for Kanu’s release is regrettable and underscores self-interest over communal welfare.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo underscores the crucial need for unity and cooperation among South-east governors and esteemed Igbo personalities, such as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Pa Ebitu Ukiwe, Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, and others, in providing the federal government with assurances regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s future conduct post-release.

“Regrettably, it appears some South-east governors and Igbo elite have chosen to exploit Nnamdi Kanu’s detention for personal gain, political bargaining, and the pursuit of political relevance.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses deep concern over the behaviour of South-east governors, senators, representatives, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and other prominent Igbo figures who prioritise visits to Kanu in detention over seeking his release and addressing the pressing security challenges in our region.

“It is paramount for Ndigbo to hold South-east governors, Igbo elders, National Assembly members, and traditional rulers accountable for the extended detention of Nnamdi Kanu, and refrain from laying blame on the federal government or President Tinubu.

“The federal government awaits a united stance and commitments from the Igbo community to facilitate a potential release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

Isiguzoro called on all stakeholders in the South-east to put aside personal ambitions and unite in the effort to secure Kanu’s release and address the security challenges in the region.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been appealed to by the leader of the Ijaw nation, Edwin Clark, to direct the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to file a nolle prosequi for the release of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Clark urged Tinubu to ask the Attorney General of the Federation to file a nolle prosequi to release the detained IPOB leader, noting that his (Kanu’s) freedom on political grounds was long overdue.