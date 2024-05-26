Sanusi Vs Bayero: Fresh Protest Breaks Out In Kano

A fresh round of protest has broken out in Kano state amid the tussle for the throne of the Emirate between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, had refused to vacate the palace contrary to the directive of the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

According to Daily Trust, at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, young people were seen matching on the streets demanding the return of the dethroned monarch.

The protesters trooped out after observing a special prayer session.

Some of them lit bonfires on the major road as they marched, chanting anti-government songs and holding placards with inscriptions such as: “Abba Kabir Yusuf, Obey Court order”, “Court Brought You”, “You Must Obey The Court”, “Aminu Is Still Our Emir”, “We Are Against Injustice.”

Some policemen were reportedly seen at the protest scene but did not attempt to disperse the protesters.

Naija News reported that earlier on Sunday morning, protesters took to the streets of Gaya, one of the five emirates impacted by the annulled Kano Emirates Council Law.

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

The protesters, wielding placards and singing anti-government songs, alleged that the emirate’s dissolution was unjust and driven by political motives.