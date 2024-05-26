Paul Okoye Shares Fresh Pictures From Traditional Marriage

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has shared fresh pictures from his traditional marriage to his girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy.

Naija News earlier reported that the duo held a traditional wedding ceremony in Abia State.

This new development in the singer’s personal life comes amidst buzzing rumours of Ifeoma’s pregnancy.

Sources close to the couple shared exclusive pictures online from the ceremony on Friday.

The pictures captured the newlyweds in traditional Igbo wedding attire, engaging in customary rites, including kneeling before their elders.

In a fresh development, the singer has taken to his social media account to share pictures from the ceremony.

See the pictures below,

Naija New reports that This will be Paul’s second marriage. He was formally married to Anita until they got divorced in December 2022. They have three children together.

Why I Abandoned My Job As An Undertaker – Comedian Destalker

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has opened up on the reason he quit his job as a pallbearer.

Destalker stated that though he was enjoying the job but had to quit after an unfortunate incident occured.

He recalled that he and his colleagues were dancing with a casket when it suddenly broke into pieces after they threw it up.

The comedian disclosed this during an interview with TVC.

He said he was terrified by the incident and that made him give up on his job.

According to him, “When I joined the undertaker band initially, I wasn’t carrying caskets. I was only dancing because I know how to dance very well. I won best Makossa dancer in my street before.

“But after six or seven months, I started carrying caskets. I was really enjoying it but there was an incident that happened. Let me tell you why I stopped because by now I’m supposed to have my own undertaker band. We went to carry a female corpse from Asaba to Igbuzo. When we were about to enter the compound, the children of the deceased asked us to dance with the casket. As we were throwing it up, suddenly, it shattered. The coffin is fake.

“It wasn’t funny. That was how I lost interest in the undertaker job.”