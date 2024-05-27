‘This Is Total Disrespect’ – Paul Okoye Knocked Over Action Towards In-laws At Traditional Marriage Introduction

Ossai Success, the ex-aide to former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has berated Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as RudeBoy, for ‘disrespecting’ his in-laws during the recent traditional marriage introduction.

Naija News reports that Paul, who officially divorced his first wife, Anita, in 2022, shared photos of the marriage introduction on his Instagram page on Sunday and received numerous congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

In one of the photos shared on his social media page, Paul was seen wearing a red cap while an elderly man was praying for him and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma.

Expressing his reservation about the photo, Success claimed the singer ‘disrespected’ the elder praying for them.

Advertisement

He explained that the singer should have pulled off his cap while receiving prayers, stressing that the man was not just an elder but his in-law.

Success claimed that the youth of the current generation lack respect because of their money.

He said, “This is a total disrespect for the elder praying . An elder is praying for Rudeboy of P Square during his traditional marriage days back and he is putting on cap.

Advertisement

“Out of respect for the elder and his prayer , he ought to have pull off his cap while receiving prayer. The man is not just an elder but an inlaw to him.

“Young guys of nowadays lack respect because of money in their possession. This is disrespect to the elder , his prayer and also to culture.”