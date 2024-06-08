Nigerian Singers, Psquare Reportedly Involved In Cold War, Tearing Them Apart

Nigerian singer Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, are reportedly involved in a cold war allegedly tearing them apart again.

Naija News reports that this comes barely two years after the duo settled their long-time beef and trilled music enthusiasts during their music tours to different countries.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, Nigerian celebrity journalist, Stella Dimokokorkus, said the twin brothers are at war over joint funds being allegedly diverted by their brother cum music executive, Jude Okoye.

The source said a company had indicated an interest in acquiring the singers’ music catalogue comprising all of the Psquare works, but their conditions led to the unveiling of different secrets about their finances.

Stella further claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was involved in the issue, and Jude was detained in their custody before the intervention of the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF Amaju Pinnick.

She added that Paul was also an accomplice in the issue, stressing that he was allegedly sharing the royalties with Jude while excluding Peter.

The post read, “The music duo Psquare is at war again and this time, the problems tearing them apart looks like it will be more serious than what broke them up before.. Insiders allege that the brouhaha started when one of the Twins, Peter was approached by a company that wanted to buy Psquare music catelogue comprising all their works over the years..

The buyers allegedly gave a condition stating that the brothers had to show the (back-end), statement of account of royalties received over the years to enable them peg a price to what woud be paid for the catalogue.

“Stella Dimoko Korkus Sources say nah there wahala start! They say that Peter approached Jude and his twin Paul and told them what was proposed but after weeks of waiting for statement of account, it dawned on Peter that all was not well and sources say he began to investigate what was wrong..

“Northside entertainment is the company Registered by Peter and Paul but their brother Jude made himself the only signatory to the account. A can of worms opened on all fronts and Peter allegedly discovered that Northside music ‘ account had been diverting funds to a new company called Northside music which had Jude’s wife Ifeoma as a director with her family address used for registration…

“The money in contention are Royalties due to the Singers from 2007 till date and running into millions of dollars…

Insiders squeal that the Economic crimes and financial commission (EFCC) is involved in the matter and Jude has allegedly officially agreed to fund diversion and all his accounts both in Nigeria and internationally have been frozen until further notice….

Paul in trying to take sides with Jude indicted himself as an accomplice who shares the money that was diverted with Jude..

“The insider squealed that all Royalties have been shared by Jude and Paul, leaving Peter out of the sharing formular….

They were spotted at the EFCC office on Thursday June 6, 2024 and the atmospehre was hot with the brothers telling each other to do their worst….

“Jude was in EFCC Detention until his last birthday when former NFF President Pinnick signed his bail bond so he could celebrate his birthday with his family at home.”