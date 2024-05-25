Paul Okoye Re-Marries, Ties Knot With Girlfriend, Ifeoma

Paul Okoye, famously known as Rudeboy from the popular Nigerian music duo P-Square, has officially married his girlfriend, Ifeoma Ivy, in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Abia State.

Naija News reports that this new development in the singer’s personal life comes amidst buzzing rumours of Ifeoma’s pregnancy.

According to DailyPost, sources close to the couple shared exclusive pictures online from the ceremony on Friday.

The pictures capture the newlyweds in traditional Igbo wedding attire, engaging in customary rites, including kneeling before their elders.

Advertisement

The event, described as a private gathering, marks a significant milestone for the couple.

The news of their union follows Rudeboy’s public interactions with fans, during which he hinted at his readiness to remarry.

His positive approach to moving forward was clear when he addressed fans, urging them not to wish for a toxic end to his previous marriage and instead to focus on positive outcomes.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old singer introduced Ifeoma, 22, to the public through social media in December 2022, a year after his separation from his former wife, Anita Okoye.

The revelation of their relationship was accompanied by the unveiling of affectionate hashtags for the couple, signalling a new chapter in his life.