Pastor Tobi: Footballer Kayode Olanrewaju’s Wife, Ezinne Dora, Breaks Silence On Alleged Paternity Fraud

Ezinne Dora Kayode, the wife of Nigerian football player, Kayode Olanrewaju, has responded after allegations involving infidelity, financial fraud, and paternity fraud.

Naija News reports that earlier this year, the Turkey-based footballer made headlines when he threatened to commit suicide after reportedly discovering his wife’s alleged infidelity with a popular UK-based pastor, Tobi Adeboyega.

Kayode also deleted all pictures of his wife and the children from his social media page after allegedly finding out that the kids weren’t his and belonged to pastor Tobi.

It was alleged that Ezinne lied to Kayode about her age when they got married, only for him to find out that she was seven years older.

Ezinned also allegedly conspired with accomplices Jennifer Max Nduaguibe, Lynda Dike Anulika, and broker Ugochukwu Igboanugo to seize Kayode’s property ownership as she is a lawyer, worked as his agent and handled most of his businesses.

Reports made the rounds online on Saturday, 25 May, that a DNA test was taken to show that the kids did not belong to Kayode.

In response, Ezinne denied the allegations through her legal representatives, ordering Kayode to stop spreading malicious lies against her and her kids .

She also said a DNA test was not conducted as widely speculated.

The statement also asked the Super Eagles star to issue a public disclaimer stating that no DNA test was conducted on any of the three kids they share.

