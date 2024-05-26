Kano Emirate Tussle: Governor Yusuf Urged To Comply With Court Ruling

The Kano Traders Association has called on Governor Abba Yusuf to adhere to the Federal High Court’s ruling that prohibits the Kano State Government from repealing the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

Naija News reports that His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II was officially reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday morning, following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State’s decision to reappoint him and sign into law the bill that abolished the five emirates created by Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

In response to this development, the association, through a statement issued by its leader, Usman Auwal Nagode, underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and urged all branches of government to cooperate seamlessly to foster peace, stability, and development in the state.

The traders lauded the judiciary and security agencies for upholding the rule of law and restoring tranquillity to the state.

They also commended President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his dedication to upholding the separation of powers and his efforts to foster peace in Kano State and nationwide.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Kano Traders Association, we urge the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif, to respect and comply with the Federal High Court orders.

“This is crucial to avoid causing further hardship to the people of Kano State, who have already suffered enough.

"Our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has demonstrated a commendable commitment to the separation of powers and has played a vital role in maintaining peace in Kano State and the country at large. We appreciate his efforts and exemplary leadership.

“We emphasize the importance of respecting the rule of law and the need for all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in the state. Let us work together to build a better future for the people of Kano State.”

