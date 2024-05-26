I Have Never Rejected Anything Sanwo-Olu Brought To Me – Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has said that he has no issues with governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The lawmaker noted that he would not reject anything the governor asked him to do.

According to a statement signed at the weekend by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Obasa made the declaration on Friday when Governor Sanwo-Olu and other members of the State Executive Council paid a condolence visit to him over the death of his beloved father, Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa.

He said that he and the governor were siblings from the same father” who have the same purpose, intention, and mission, which is to serve the people of Lagos State.

According to Obasa, “I hold him (Governor) in high esteem and respect him. I don’t have any issues with the governor. Some people said I was fighting with the governor, but there was nothing the governor brought to me that I rejected. There is nothing that he will ask me to do that I will not do because we are siblings from the same father.

“There is no way brothers will fight, and the father will be looking at them fighting. We have the same purpose, intention, and mission, which is to serve the people of Lagos.

“Mr Governor, you are my brother anytime, any day. Any time you call, I will be there with my colleagues. I thank God for you because whatever we do in the House of Assembly is because you are supporting me. If you don’t support me, there is no way I will get the attention, love, support, and cooperation of the other 39 members.”