Eid-El-Kabir: President Tinubu Arrives In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Friday arrived in Lagos State ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The President who departed Abuja, the nation’s capital, this afternoon is to spend the Sallah holidays in his home state.

An earlier statement by the presidential adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that, the President will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Don’t Leave Politics For Politicians Alone – Vice President Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has advocated greater collaboration between the government and business leaders in the task of nation-building.

According to Shettima, politics is too important to be left to the politicians alone, and enterprises that define the economy are too important to be left to the businessmen alone to develop, hence the need for strategic collaboration.

The Vice President made the submission on Friday while speaking at a gathering of top industrialists at the Heirs Holdings Group Directors’ Annual Summit Dinner in Abuja.

He called for synergy, open dialogue, shared insights, and collaborative work between the government and business sectors to develop solutions tailored towards Nigeria’s realities.

“Politics is too important to be left to the politicians, and enterprises that define our economic destination are too important to be left to the businessmen alone to develop,” he said.

“Collaboration between the public and private sectors is the ingredients of a thriving economy. We must engage in open dialogue and share insights and work together to crop solutions that are peculiar to our realities. Whether it is tackling unemployment, reducing poverty, or enhancing education and healthcare, our partnership must aspire to drive sustainable development and create a safe future for all Nigerians,” he added.