Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu To Depart Abuja For Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Naija News reports that the President will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

This was made known in a statement to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“The President will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The federal government has commenced an audit of the 256 prison facilities nationwide.

Naija News reports that the FG expressed concern over the fact that some of them are between 60 and 100 years old.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed that rehabilitation works have commenced in some facilities to make them more habitable and meet global standards.

Tunji-Ojo made the remarks shortly after visiting the Janguza Correctional facility in Kano and the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre, Abuja, where rehabilitation works have reached an advanced stage.

The Minister toured the facilities with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Aishetu Ndayako and the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, Haliru Nababa.

The Minister noted that the ongoing reforms of the Correctional Service were aimed at decongestion of prisons, improved welfare of inmates and personnel of NCoS and ensuring that the Correctional facilities indeed live up to their names.