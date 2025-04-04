Umahi Disowns Lagos Federal Controller, Reveals When Independence Bridge Will Be Reopened

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that he was not aware of the directive to close the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

Umahi stated that the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, acted on her own by ordering the closure of the bridge.

Naija News recalls the controller had announced the bridge’s closure, which she said would last till May.

The closure resulted in heavy traffic gridlock, with many commuters forced to spend long hours on the road.

However, the Minister, while speaking on Thursday evening when he visited the repair site following the public outrage over the bridge closure, assured that the Independence Bridge in Lagos will reopen to commuters by Friday afternoon.

Umahi added that the repair work would be carried out later.

“Let me announce that those that are going to work tomorrow should feel free by 3pm to pass through here.

“This bridge will be reopened at the latest by 3pm tomorrow to the glory of God, and so we are committed to working throughout the night to restore the bridge.

“I can see that it’s 50 percent…of what we’re going to do, but it may turn out to be permanent work,” he said.