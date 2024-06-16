Eid-El-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu, Sani, Makinde, Other Govs Celebrate Nigerians With Messages Of Unity, Hope

Nigerian governors have congratulated their citizens for celebrating Eid-El-Kabir, the Islamic feast of sacrifice.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, encouraged Nigerians to learn from Prophet Ibrahim’s example by promoting peace, unity, and stability.

He urged citizens, particularly Muslims, to remain spiritual and peaceful, highlighting the importance of faith and perseverance.

“Eid-al-Adha symbolizes the rewards of patience and faith,” Sanwo-Olu said, through his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile.

He called on Nigerians to trust in the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stressed the need for submission to God and prioritizing spirituality over material desires.

In his goodwill message, he emphasized selflessness, compassion, and sacrifice. Abiodun urged Muslims to reflect on Prophet Ibrahim’s teachings and embody faith and dedication.

He also noted that Sallah is a time for family bonding and sharing blessings.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to serving Allah and humanity.

He encouraged prayers for peace and prosperity in Nigeria and Oyo State, appreciating the Muslim community’s support over the past five years.

“We need more sacrifice, prayers, and patriotism,” Makinde stated, through his spokesman, Moses Alao.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, congratulated the Muslim community, praying for blessings, peace, and prosperity during the Eid celebration.

He assured that his administration’s promises of inclusive governance would be fulfilled and asked for continued support from the Muslim faithful.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, called on Muslims to use the Sallah period to pray for Nigeria’s peace, progress, unity, and development.

He wished them blessings and prosperity, assuring that security measures were in place for a hitch-free celebration.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, reminded Muslims of the values of devotion, patience, and perseverance during Eid-El-Kabir.

He emphasized selflessness, love, and compassion, urging prayers for Kaduna State and Nigeria.

He noted that collective sacrifice and perseverance are essential for realizing his administration’s goals.

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, acknowledged the economic challenges but assured that there is hope for the future.

He called on Nigerians to embrace their diversity and work together for a better future.

“Let us draw strength from our diversity and shared humanity,” Fintiri said in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Humhashi Wonosikou.

These messages from various governors reflect a unified call for faith, perseverance, and community spirit during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.