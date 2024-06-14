Fire Guts Twin Duplex In Lagos

A twin duplex at No. 16, Alhaji Jubril Str. Magodo Phase 11, a Lagos State suburb, was engulfed by fire on Friday.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement to Newsmen in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency responded swiftly to the incident area after a distress call was made via the state’s Toll-Free Emergency numbers, 767 and 112.

He said the fire service department extinguished the fire and ensured the safety of the occupants, with no injuries or fatalities recorded.

He added that thorough investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge from the air conditioner unit in one of the rooms in the main duplex.

He said, “The agency’s response team from the Command and Control Centre at Alausa arrived at the twin-duplex where the incident occurred at 08.02hrs.

“Upon arrival of the team, it was discovered that the fire started at approximately 7.05 a.m. and quickly spread from the main duplex consisting of about five rooms.

“The fire then escalated through the roof to the other wing of the duplex, which consisted of about three bedrooms and a living room.

“After thorough investigations, it was discovered that the cause of the fire was as a result of an electrical surge from the air conditioner unit in one of the rooms in the main duplex.

“The fire was extinguished by the joint efforts of the LASEMA’s Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“The duplex suffered significant damage, leaving the roofing and interiors seriously affected. The inferno was quickly curtailed from spreading to surrounding and adjacent buildings.

“The contents of the duplex, including furniture and personal belongings, were salvaged by the quick response of the response unit.

“The inferno has been successfully put out. However, while dampening down was on going, one of the fire fighters fell from the ceiling, but was quickly rescued and attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service officials at the incident scene.”