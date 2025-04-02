Former Police Officer Allegedly Murders Three People Over Land Dispute

A former police officer has allegedly shot and killed two family members and one other person over a land dispute in the Yovoyan community in Badagry, Lagos.

Naija News understands that one Richard Atideka and one Latevi Atideka, both from Yovoyan community and Muji Onilude from the neighboring Gberefu community, were killed by the ex-police officer and his accomplice on Tuesday morning.

A survivor of the attack, David Atideka, told newsmen that the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

“I was inside my room discussing with my wife when I stepped out to urinate. As I did, I saw two armed men entering the compound. I quickly hid nearby.

“They entered my room, asked for me, and immediately shot my wife in the head. Out of fear, I ran to inform my elder brother, but when I arrived, I found his lifeless body—he had been shot too,” David narrated.

He further alleged that he saw his elder brother, the suspect, the ex-police officer, along with another armed person, leaving the compound after killing his wife and brother.

“The person I saw was my brother, the police officer. I recognised him clearly,” he said.

A source disclosed that the suspect had been attempting to seize land from David and Richard Atideka.

“They had taken the matter to court, where the suspect was arrested and detained but later released on bail. They were due for a final court judgment this Thursday,” the source revealed.