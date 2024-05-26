BREAKING: Tinubu Set To Commissions Critical Projects In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is presently at the launch location of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, officiating the flag-off ceremony in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 700-kilometer project runs through eight states, ending in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital, and aims to enhance economic growth in Nigeria, particularly in the states it traverses.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, left President Tinubu and other dignitaries at the site of the project.

President Tinubu, at the Coastal Road flag-off, was in the company of governors, deputy governors, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, ministers, National Assembly members, traditional rulers, and various dignitaries, many of whom had earlier attended the commissioning of the reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the rehabilitated Third Mainland.

Meanwhile, the reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway was commissioned on Sunday following the completion of a project that began approximately six years ago.

Senate President Godwill Akpabio represented President Bola Tinubu at the commissioning ceremony, joined by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and others.

The Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway reconstruction was a collaborative effort between the Dangote Group and the Federal Government.

At the commissioning of the reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the Rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was present along with Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, Lagos Governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu (represented by Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat), Nigerian Governors’ Forum Chairman and Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Katsina Governor, Dikko Radda, Sokoto Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Minister of Finance and Coordinating, Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Minister for Special Duties, Zephaniah Jisalo, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, members of the National Assembly, Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos State Executive Council, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.