‘Sacrifice Should Begin With You And Your Govt’ – Dalung Criticizes Tinubu Over Demand From Nigerians

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has berated President Bola Tinubu over a plea to Nigerians to continue sacrificing for the country.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while addressing journalists after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks, in Lagos, on Sunday, said Nigeria needs sacrificing citizens to fulfil the dreams of its founding fathers.

Reacting, Dalung, in a post via X handle, questioned Tinubu’s sincerity in the statement, stressing that the President is unaware of the sufferings of the masses.

The former Minister urged Tinubu and his cabinet members to lead in the call to sacrifice for the nation so that Nigerians could regard his statement.

He said, “I listened to @officialABAT calling on Nigerians again to sacrifice, love, and believe in the country. Could this be mockery of the suffering of the masses, or he genuinely believe in what he was saying? If President Tinubu is sincere about what he’s saying, then it’s confirmation that his government is under siege by the notorious cabal.

“The president’s body language betrayed him completely from the social reality. He is in his own world distinct from the hardships confronting Nigerians. From my analysis of the speech, Nigeria is on auto pilot dangerous navigating turbulence.

“Does President Tinubu knows that Nigerians are suffering? Certainly not, his reckless economic policies, wasteful expenditures, plundering of resources, insensitivity to plights of citizens, boastful and egoistic squndering of goodwill, adoption of corruption and nepotism as state policies are the characteristics of this ignoble regime. Sacrifice should begin with

@officialABAT and his jumbo size government, then Nigerians can take him serious, but for now it’s mere rhetorics and propaganda.”