President Tinubu Mourns Ex-Oyo State Civil Service Commission Boss

President Bola Tinubu has offered his sincere sympathies to the Atanda family following the death of their beloved, Chief Oluremi Ademola Atanda.

President Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the demise of the well-known educator and official who played a significant role in the progress of Old Oyo State and Nigeria.

In his condolence to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, and the citizens of Iwoland, President Tinubu offered prayers for the deceased statesman’s soul.

Naija News reports that the deceased, who passed away recently, is considered the oldest Agricultural Scientist & Researcher.

Atanda is a distinguished agricultural scientist who also holds the highest rank in the Nigerian Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Born in Iwo, Osun State, On September 22, 1939, Atanda first attended Amin Training Centre, a leading Islamic school in his area, until the age of eight.

He then began his primary schooling at Baptist Day School in Oke Odo, Iwo, from 1946 to 1952, where he successfully completed his studies.

He continued his academic journey by pursuing his secondary education at Molusi College in Ijebu Igbo.

And later, after passing his Higher School Certificate Examination in 1958 from Government College, Ibadan, Atanda moved to the United Kingdom for a degree in Agricultural Science at the University of Nottingham.

He achieved his doctoral degree at a remarkably young age from the University of Newcastle, UK, marking him as the inaugural Nigerian of Iwo descent to receive a PhD.

Following his PhD, Atanda embarked on his research career at the West Africa Cocoa Research Institute in Ibadan, a position he held from 1964 to 1972, before advancing to become a part of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria.

In 1972, he transitioned to a leadership role at the Federal Department of Agriculture as its Director, where he stayed for four years, from 1975 to 1979, also serving as the Director of the National Cereals Research Institute during that time.

Between 1979 and 1980, Atanda held the position of Director at the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria. From 1980 to 1983, he served as the head of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission.

Additionally, he provided consulting services to various organizations, including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. He also chaired the board of trustees for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) from 1976 to 1978.

Following his tenure as a member of the National Committee on Subsidies to Nigeria Agriculture from 1986 to 1987, Atanda stepped down from his public service role after nearly 25 years.

Renowned for his expertise in education, Dr. Atanda was the founder and owner of the Atanda Group of Schools. He passed away on March 4, 2024, leaving behind his roles as the Eketa Oba of Iwoland and Ekerin (Prime Minister) of Ikire-Ile, as well as his position as the immediate past President of the Iwo Board of Trustees.