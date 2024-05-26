Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, Umahi, Other Dignitaries Present As Tinubu Officially Flags Off Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, officially flagged off the construction of the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project.

Naija News reports the President flagged off the construction work at a cermony at Victoria Island on Sunday.

A host of dignitaries and top government officials including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and the Minsiter of Works, Dave Umahi were in attendance at the event.

The construction of the highway began in March. The first phase of the project, made up of 47.47 kilometres of dual carriageway, was awarded to Hitech Construction Company Ltd.

The construction of the 700-kilometer highway which runs through eight states – Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, ending in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital, has attracted some controversies due to the demolition of properties on its right of way, the huge capital requirement for the project and also the relationship between President Tinubu and the owners of the company handling the project.

One-Year Anniversary: Presidency Confirms Tinubu’s Stance On Sacking Underperforming Ministers

The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers who fail to deliver on their targets.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed to Sunday PUNCH that the President has yet to decide on the ministers’ performances.

Nevertheless, he has mandated them to meet the administration’s eight-point agenda, warning that those who fail to meet expectations will be dismissed.

Onanuga also rated the administration’s performance high as it approaches its first year in office, giving it a score of 70 percent.