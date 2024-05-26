One-Year Anniversary: Presidency Confirms Tinubu’s Stance On Sacking Underperforming Ministers

The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers who fail to deliver on their targets .

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed to Sunday PUNCH that the President has yet to decide on the ministers’ performances.

Nevertheless, he has mandated them to meet the administration’s eight-point agenda, warning that those who fail to meet expectations will be dismissed.

Onanuga also rated the administration’s performance high as it approaches its first year in office, giving it a score of 70 percent.

Advertisement

He pointed out that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria was initially using 97 per cent of its revenue for debt servicing and borrowing for recurrent costs, such as salaries.

He emphasized that the administration prevented economic collapse by implementing decisive actions like removing the fuel subsidy and unifying the exchange rate.

President Tinubu, during the inauguration of his 48 ministers, advisers, and other aides, urged them to set aside personal interests and concentrate on the government’s urgent goal of lifting Nigeria out of poverty.

Advertisement

The President gave this advice at the end of a three-day retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other top government officials at the State House in Abuja last year after their appointment.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, in commemoration of his first anniversary in office, on Wednesday, directed forty-seven ministers in his cabinet to present their performance reports to Nigerians.

The directives was relayed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Advertisement