Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Flag-Off Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Other Projects (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, arrived in Lagos for the flag off of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other flagship projects.

The Nigerian leader was received at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu, who was accompanied by some of his aides and ministers, will commission the flagship projects on Sunday.

Nigeria Was Bleeding When We Took Over Power – Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has stated that the nation was bleeding when he took over power in 2023, adding that his administration has been able to stop the bleeding.

The President called for a more effective local government system that fosters community development and delivers the essentials of governance within a strengthened federal structure.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought at the State House on Friday, Tinubu emphasized that governance must be transformative and must address the critical needs of citizens.

He said the past 12 months have been fulfilling for his administration despite the presence of some challenges that are being addressed frontally.