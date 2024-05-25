Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion On Key Expressway

Lagos State Government has announced a diversion of traffic along the Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, this diversion is necessary to facilitate urgent repairs.

She further noted that motorists will not be able to access the area near Ram Seller beside Gbagada General Hospital.

Instead, they will be redirected to Diya Street through New Garage by Jolad Hospital in order to reach Gbagada Phase 2 via Pedro Road. From there, they can connect to Ikorodu Road and continue towards their intended destinations.

Advertisement

“Also, Motorists from old Toll Gate/Ketu are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road to connect to Anthony, while others coming from Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted to Adekunle and Herbert Macaulay to access Anthony/Oshodi through Jibowu on Ikorodu road.

“Motorists are implored to be patient and cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel to ease their movements,” the statement noted.

As per her statement, the repair works are scheduled to begin on Saturday morning and conclude by Sunday evening.

Advertisement

She recommended that drivers utilize any of the alternate routes starting from the point of obstruction.

A tanker laden with petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), on Saturday morning, fell and exploded at the Ibafo/Aseese axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News learned that emergency responders, including men from the Fire Rescue Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, and others, are at the scene of the incident working to put out the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) said no life was lost in the incident, adding that the fire incident occurred around 7 am.

In a chat with reporters on Saturday, TRACE Spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed that the fire incident was eventually successfully contained around 8:30 a.m.

He said, “Fire update at Ibafo. As of 0830 hrs., the fire has finally been put to rest. Traffic is gradually moving.

“Operatives are on the ground to ease the traffic. I will provide additional updates later.”

According to Punch, traffic in the area is gradually resuming normal flow, and it is already reaching the expressway’s Wawa/Arepo axis.

Emergency operatives are also said to remain on the ground to help ease the traffic congestion caused by the incident.