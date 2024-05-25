Petrol Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker laden with petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), on Saturday morning, fell and exploded at the Ibafo/Aseese axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News learned that emergency responders, including men from the Fire Rescue Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, and others, are at the scene of the incident working to put out the fire.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) said no life was lost in the incident, adding that the fire incident occurred around 7 am.

In a chat with reporters on Saturday, TRACE Spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed that the fire incident was eventually successfully contained around 8:30 a.m.

He said, “Fire update at Ibafo. As of 0830 hrs., the fire has finally been put to rest. Traffic is gradually moving.

“Operatives are on the ground to ease the traffic. I will provide additional updates later.”

According to Punch, traffic in the area is gradually resuming normal flow, and it is already reaching the expressway’s Wawa/Arepo axis.

Also, emergency operatives are said to remain on the ground to help ease the traffic congestion caused by the incident.