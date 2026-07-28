FRSC Issues Stern Warning As FG Begins Kara Bridge Repair

The Federal Government is set to begin the reconstruction of the failed expansion joint on the Kara Bridge, outward Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News reports that the repair work is scheduled to commence today, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and is expected to last for two weeks.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this in a statement signed by the Lagos Sector Command’s Sector Public Education Officer, SRC Elizabeth Jayeola.

The FRSC said the reconstruction was necessary to address the failed expansion joint and improve the safety of motorists using the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Quoting the Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, the FRSC said the repair was a critical safety intervention aimed at preventing crashes, protecting the bridge and ensuring safer journeys for motorists.

However, the agency warned that the construction work would cause traffic congestion along the outward Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

Hamzat explained that the existing four-lane carriageway would be temporarily reduced to two lanes over a 1.5-kilometre stretch to provide a safe working environment for the construction team.

He said the reduction in the number of available lanes would inevitably lead to increased traffic and delays, particularly during peak periods.

FRSC Urges Workers To Work From Home

To reduce the number of vehicles on the affected corridor, the Sector Commander appealed to organisations, institutions and businesses whose operations allow remote work to permit their employees to work from home during the two-week construction period.

According to him, the measure would help reduce vehicular traffic and ease the pressure on the affected road.

He said it would also save commuters from unnecessary delays and the stress associated with spending long hours in traffic.

The FRSC urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time and, where possible, avoid travelling during peak periods.

Motorists were also advised to consider alternative routes, including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway and the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Hamzat appealed to motorists to remain patient and drive carefully throughout the construction period.

He also urged them to obey the instructions of traffic officials deployed along the corridor and comply with all traffic advisories.

FRSC Warns Against One-way Driving

The Sector Commander warned motorists against driving against traffic, popularly known as one-way driving, or violating traffic management measures put in place to control the flow of vehicles.

He said offenders would be arrested and sanctioned in line with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations.

The FRSC further disclosed that the Lagos Sector Command, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Works, the Ogun State Ministry of Transportation, traffic management agencies and other emergency responders, had deployed adequate personnel and operational resources to the affected corridor.

The deployment, according to the agency, is aimed at reducing the impact of the construction work, improving traffic flow and protecting both motorists and construction workers.

The Command appealed to road users to show understanding, patience and cooperation during the reconstruction.

The FRSC said the temporary inconvenience caused by the project was necessary to ensure the delivery of a safer and more durable Kara-Opic Bridge for the benefit of motorists and other road users.

It urged commuters to plan ahead, follow traffic instructions and cooperate with traffic management personnel throughout the duration of the repair work.