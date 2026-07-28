FG Suspends Kara Bridge Repairs Indefinitely

The Federal Ministry of Works has suspended the planned rehabilitation of the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway indefinitely.

Naija News reports that the repair work, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, was expected to last for two weeks.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday by the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Engr. R. Adeleye.

Adeleye said a new date for the rehabilitation would be announced later.

In a statement announcing the development, Adeleye apologised to motorists and other road users for the last-minute decision to suspend the project.

“I am very sorry to announce at this eleventh hour that we have put on hold the proposed Kara Bridge expansion joints repair scheduled to commence this morning, July 28, 2026, on directives from above due to some very crucial reasons,” he said.

He added, “A rescheduled date shall be announced in due course.”

The ministry did not disclose the specific reasons behind the suspension.

Before the suspension, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, had issued a traffic advisory to motorists concerning the planned rehabilitation.

The repair work was aimed at improving the safety and durability of the bridge.

Osiyemi had explained that the existing four-lane carriageway would be temporarily reduced to two lanes along a 1.5-kilometre stretch to provide a safe working area for the contractors.

The planned reduction was expected to cause partial traffic disruptions around the Kara axis during the rehabilitation period.

The commissioner had therefore urged motorists to obey traffic rules and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed to the area.

Osiyemi also warned that moderate traffic could build up around the Fatgbems Turn area as some motorists might make U-turns or use alternative routes to avoid delays.

However, he said traffic heading towards Ibadan beyond Fatgbems Turn was expected to move with minimal disruption.

The commissioner had advised motorists to plan their journeys ahead, use alternative routes where possible and follow instructions from traffic management officials.

Naija News understands that the Federal Ministry of Works has yet to announce a new date for the commencement of the Kara Bridge expansion joint repairs as of the time of filing this report.