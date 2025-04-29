Gridlock As Truck Overturns At Otedola Bridge

Motorists are strongly urged to exercise utmost caution on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to a significant road accident involving an overturned articulated truck that spilt its cargo at the Tollgate-bound section of Otedola Bridge.

Naija News learnt that this incident, which took place around 1 PM on Tuesday, has obstructed approximately 80 per cent of the roadway, resulting in severe traffic congestion extending towards Kara.

Authorities are actively engaged in the prompt removal of the vehicle and the clearance of the blockage.

Officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are present at the scene to manage the situation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has called on road users to remain patient and cooperate with the officials, emphasising the importance of cooperation from all road users.

Barely two weeks ago, a tragic accident on the Karu Bridge, located towards Karu Site in Abuja, resulted in the loss of several lives.

According to Daily Post, a reporter who was present at the scene noted that the incident was triggered by a cement-laden truck that lost its brakes while descending Kugbo Hill.

Reports indicate that the truck, after colliding with multiple vehicles and their occupants, attempted to flee but was apprehended by commercial motorcyclists near Karu Roundabout.

This incident follows a similar deadly accident that occurred on the same Karu Bridge in March, when a Dangote trailer powered by CNG lost its brakes, crashed into several vehicles, and resulted in multiple fatalities.

Barely two weeks ago, at least seven individuals reportedly lost their lives in a tragic accident at the NIPCO filling station area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the details of the incident in a statement issued from Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the collision occurred at 7:00 a.m. and involved a Mack truck with the license plate SEY 363 YY, a tanker registered as T2900LA, and a bus identified by LSD 180 YA.

The FRSC representative reported that a total of 15 individuals were involved in the accident, including 13 men and two women. She noted that four people sustained injuries while seven tragically lost their lives.