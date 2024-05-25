Kwara Correctional Service Controller, Adebayo Oyun Dies

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Kwara state command, is mourning the loss of Controller Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun.

According to a statement from the command’s public relations officer, Adegbulugbe Philip Olumide, the controller passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of Saturday.

It was reported that late Adebayo Oyun had been working in the office until 6:00 pm on Friday.

“His sudden death is a colossal loss to the entire staff of the command. He was an active, dedicated, committed and transparent leader. His Burial Arrangement will be announced later,” the statement read.

Further confirming the sad development, Adegbulugbe said the deceased was “To retire on August 19, 2026. He was full of life and joking with everybody before he left office.

“Some of his neighbours said he went to cut his hair when he got home. He died in his sleep as he was pronounced dead at the hospital, where he was rushed to Saturday morning.”

In other news, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led members of his cabinet to the Agege home of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, on Friday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, made this known in a statement.

The statement stated that Sanwo-Olu led his cabinet on a condolence visit to the speaker over Alhaji Suleiman Atanda Obasa’s demise.

Alhaji Suleiman Obasa, the father of the Speaker, passed away on Tuesday at 83, with Governor Sanwo-Olu describing the incident as shocking, especially as he was hale and hearty a few days before his demise.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I want to extend my sincere condolences to you and the entire Obasa family.

“No matter how old one’s parents are, one can never want them to go. So one can imagine the shock that the incident came with, but we have the belief that it was the appointed time.

“This is something that all of us owe life. We only pray that we live long and leave good legacies.

“It is clear that having produced you, your dad actually left a good legacy. So the onus is now on you to carry on with his good works as a community leader and one that brought together the entire family,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Speaker for his effective leadership of the Assembly and his service to Lagos. He prayed that the Speaker would continue to have the capacity to lead the legislative arm as he had always done.

In his response, Dr. Obasa described the House as the Governor’s support base adding that the legislative arm is poised to ensure the success of the current administration.

Obasa said the visit by the Governor and his cabinet is a confirmation of the love, cooperation, unity and friendship that radiate in government.

“The truth is that I hold you in high esteem always. And because we have the same father in Asiwaju Tinubu, we have always worked for the same goal which is service to the people of Lagos.

“I always say there is no amount of money one can acquire that would sustain one better than what one has done in one’s community,” the Speaker said, noting that Agege has experienced massive progress because of the Governor’s collaboration and intervention.

“Like I continue to say, we should continue to be particular about the people, not ourselves, because there will come a time when we will leave office and people will make reference to what we have done.

“Mr. Governor, you’re my brother anytime and day. Whatever we achieve in the House of Assembly is because you support us.

“We are there to work for your success, and that is why, as part of our religion, we must pray for you, the deputy governor and every other person before ourselves. That’s the only way one can grow,” Obasa added.