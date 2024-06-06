NCWS President, Lami Lau Is Dead

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) President, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Lau passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 5, 2024, after a brief illness.

The late Lau, according to NCWS, was known for her involvement in various empowerment programs that significantly impacted the lives of numerous underprivileged women nationwide.

A press release issued by the NCWS office hailed the deceased’s unwavering dedication and valuable contributions to society while she was alive.

The statement highlighted Lau as a committed leader and advocate for women’s empowerment, leaving a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of knowing her.

The NCWS statement reads: “Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau was a dedicated leader and champion of women’s empowerment who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her tireless efforts and contributions to the betterment of our society will never be forgotten.

“Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau’s impact on women’s rights and empowerment has left an indelible mark on the community. Her leadership and dedication have inspired countless women and will continue to motivate future generations.”

Naija News understands that the NCWS president was buried on Wednesday, 5 June 2024, in Taraba State, according to Islamic customs.

The NCWS urges its members and the public to offer their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all NCWS members of Hajiya Lami Lau.

“We mourn the loss of our dear leader and friend, and we pray that God grants us the strength and grace to bear this irreparable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

“Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau was born in 1962 and lived a fulfilling life of 62 years, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to humanity. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide the NCWS and the wider community,” the statement added.