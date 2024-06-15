FRSC Reacts As Road Accident Claims 19 Lives In Kwara

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, attributed the recent accident that resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals along the new Jebba road in Kwara State to excessive speeding and improper overtaking.

In a statement released on Friday evening by the FRSC’s Ag. Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the corps marshal, addressed the incident at Kanbi village on the Olooru new Jebba road in Kwara State, which resulted in several casualties.

The FRSC revealed that the collision, involving a blue Iveco trailer with no identifiable registration and a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LSD363YE, was caused by excessive speeding and improper overtaking.

A total of 25 individuals were involved, including 13 adult males, five adult females, two female children, and five male children.

The injured were promptly taken to Orisun Ayo Hospital for medical treatment. Mohammed emphasized that the FRSC has taken various measures to address the reckless behaviour of trailer drivers, such as establishing an inter-agency joint task force and intensifying awareness campaigns while actively engaging stakeholders, particularly transport unions, to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

The corps marshal has expressed the corps’ readiness to take action and ensure that road traffic accidents are minimized before the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

During a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, he highlighted the challenges faced on the roads and the measures being taken by the corps to address them effectively.

The corps will implement strict enforcement, with plans for over 200 mobile courts’ operations to penalize violators.

Additionally, a significant number of patrol vehicles, administrative vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, and motorbikes will be deployed to enhance patrol logistics.