Kwara Residents Cry Out As Windstorm Wreck 200 Houses, Schools, Others

No fewer than 200 homes and public schools were reportedly wrecked following a windstorm that caused significant destruction in Ilorin and the Ogele/Eyenkorin area of the Asa Local Government in Kwara State on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the rainstorm also damaged electric cables.

The severe rainstorm that accompanied the winds disrupted Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Ogele-Eyenkorin and surrounding communities, leaving a path of devastation behind.

The PUNCH reported that residents confirmed the destruction of over 200 houses that lost their roofs and over 20 structures, including schools, shops, and other businesses, that collapsed in the affected regions.

The intense rainfall and strong winds also toppled electricity poles and wires, resulting in widespread power outages, while debris from the storm blocked drainage at the Kuntu bridge in the Ilorin West local government area.

The communities most impacted include Eyenkorin, Ogele, Ifelodun, Ifesowapo, Orisunbare, Odo-Akuo, Apata Ajele, Alagbado Eyenkorin, Basa, Yakoyo, and Lekki.

Among the damaged buildings were Ogele Primary School, Ansarul-Deen Primary School, and D-Light A-Nur Nursery/Primary School, all of which had their roofs completely torn off.

At least 15 private schools, including Community Secondary School in Apata Ajele and Wilson School in Alagbado, also experienced severe damage, with some classrooms collapsing. Additionally, the roof of Government Day Secondary School was blown off, and baseball facilities in Adeta, located in the Ilorin West local government area, were also affected.

With many residents left homeless, individuals were seen relocating their belongings to stay with neighbors while they awaited assistance from authorities and compassionate individuals.

The vice chairman of the Ifelodun community in Eyenkorin, Zubairu Abiola, expressed his distress over the situation and urged the state government to provide support.

“The rainstorm has rendered many residents of the community and its adjourning areas homeless.

“We want to appeal to the state governor, Mallam AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq to come to the rescue of the communities as always done by him even when there is no calamity,” Abiola told journalists.