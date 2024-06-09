Kwara Pilgrim Commits Suicide In Madina, Another Dies Suddenly – Board Confirms

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board has disclosed the tragic death of two pilgrims from the state during the ongoing Hajj in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

One of the deaths has been confirmed as a suicide, following investigations by Saudi authorities.

In a press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the board, Abdulsalam Abdulkabir, it was revealed that one of the deceased, Hajia Hawawu, died after falling from the rooftop of her apartment in what was determined to be a suicide.

The incident has cast a sombre shadow over the pilgrimage for the Kwara contingent.

The board’s release also mentioned the death of another pilgrim, Saliu Mohammed, who passed away in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after he suddenly fell ill. The specific details of his illness were not disclosed in the statement.

Expressing deep regret over these unfortunate incidents, the board described the events as “sad” and stated that it submits entirely to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allah in all affairs.

The board extended its profound condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for Allah’s comfort and forgiveness for the deceased.

The statement reads, “Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill; while Hajia Hawawu Mohammed (Batch 9) also died following what Saudi authorities have investigated and found to be an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.

“The pilgrims’ board deeply regrets these sad events but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allaah in all affairs.

“The board sends profound condolences to their families and asks Allaah to grant them comfort and forgive the deceased.”