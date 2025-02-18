Kwara Court Remands ‘Cleric’, Four Others Over Murder Of Final-Year Student

The Kwara State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilorin, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 29-year-old self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, and four others over the gruesome murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Lawal Hafsah Yetunde.

Naija News reports that Yetunde, 24, was allegedly killed and dismembered by Abdulrahman and his accomplices for ritual purposes, according to the police First Information Report (FIR).

The suspects include Ahmed Abulwasiu, Sulaiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and Abdulrahman Jamiu, all from Ilorin and Malete.

Prosecution Reveals Ritual Motive

The prosecutor, Matthew Ologbonsaye, informed the court that the suspects belong to the same occult group and confessed to robbing and killing the victim for ritual purposes.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and possession of human parts.

Magistrate Sanusi B. Mohamed, citing a lack of jurisdiction, did not take the plea of the defendants and ordered their remand at the Oke Kura Custodial Centre until the next hearing date.

“The defendants are to be remanded in Oke Kura Custodial Centre. The case is adjourned till March 6, 2025,” Magistrate Mohamed ruled.

The defendants were without legal representation during the arraignment. The tragic incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for swift justice for the deceased student.