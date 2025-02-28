Several Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Ilorin

A devastating fuel tanker explosion has reportedly claimed the lives of several passengers in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Naija News gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Friday morning at the Iyemanja community along the expressway in the Okolowo axis of Ilorin.

According to SaharaReporters, a Facebook user, Orioye Chanter Ijobaibile, streamed a live video of the raging fire, describing the harrowing scene.

“People are inside the cars, and it is burning. What is even worrisome is that many other trucks that always carry fuel are passing near the fire. That is risky. They may also catch fire. We are just waiting for security operatives to show up so that they can stop them. People are getting burned inside the fire,” he narrated.

As of the time of this report, emergency responders had yet to arrive, while the fire continued to spread, endangering nearby vehicles and properties.

This tragedy follows a series of recent fuel tanker explosions across Nigeria. Just weeks ago, a similar incident in Niger State left multiple victims burned to death when a tanker erupted in flames on a busy highway.

In January, a catastrophic explosion near Suleja in Niger State claimed at least 98 lives. The disaster occurred when individuals attempted to siphon fuel from a crashed tanker using a generator, triggering a deadly blast.

Another major explosion in October 2024 in Majiya, Jigawa State, resulted in a significant loss of life. Initial reports confirmed at least 94 deaths, though some sources later placed the figure at over 140.

Many residents had gathered to collect fuel from an overturned tanker before it exploded, causing widespread casualties and property damage.