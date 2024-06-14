Eight Kwara Ministry Staff Arrested Over Alleged Theft

One Yusuf Abdulwasiu, a 46-year-old security guard, and Aro, a plumber from the Kwara State Ministry of Water Resources, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the theft of water treatment chemicals.

Alongside the aforementioned, six other individuals, including Abdulrasheed Salawudeen, Taiye Issa, Olarewaju Yusuf, Toyin Kazeem, and AbdulKadri Issa Olayiwola, who is believed to be the mastermind and receiver of the stolen items, are currently in custody under the supervision of the state police command.

Naija News understands that the suspects were arrested at approximately 11:30 pm on June 4, 2024, when a routine patrol near the ministry’s entrance detected suspicious activity involving a commercial shuttle bus with the registration number ABA804YG.

The command’s anti-kidnapping team intercepted the bus, which was found to be carrying water treatment chemicals after the driver attempted to evade arrest.

According to sources, Aro, the plumber employed by the ministry, is accused of duplicating the key to the ministry’s storage facility in order to facilitate the theft.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the suspects had already stolen 50 bags of chemicals before being intercepted during their third trip.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident on Friday.

According to her, “Some suspects are being held in connection with the stolen water treatment chemicals.

“25 bags of the items were retrieved from them as of the time of the arrest. The command is still on the trail of other suspects fingered in the alleged theft.”