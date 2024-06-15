NCS Releases Names Of Fleeing Prisoners Who Escaped From Suleja Prison

In an effort to quickly re-capture prisoners who have escaped, the Nigerian Correctional Service has released the inmate records of those who have fled the facility.

Naija News reports that the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State, Nigeria, shut down temporarily following the destruction wrought by heavy rainfall, which led to the escape of prison inmates.

The breakout, which has sparked major security worries, led to an immediate response from the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This made available a comprehensive list of inmates, designed to assist authorities and the public in finding and identifying the missing individuals.

A total of 119 prisoners managed to break free from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, Niger State, on April 24, 2024.

By April 25, ten prisoners were successfully returned, with an additional three captured that same day.

On June 6, 2024, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abubakar Umar, during a press conference with representatives from the security, defence, and response sectors at the defence headquarters in Abuja, mentioned that 23 escapees had been successfully brought back.

Umar also promised the public that the service would share photos of the escaped inmates to help in their identification and capture.

“I want to say hear that there is a concerted effort by the service to recapture fleeing inmates. I want to put on record that we have been able to recapture 23 escapes, so far.

“I want to also assure you that we are working hard to release the pictures of the fleeing inmates,” Umar had said.

However, as of Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024, checks by newsmen on the official website of NCoS revealed that the service has published the details of only 18 out of the 96 fleeing inmates.

The names of the fleeing inmates published include; Ogbonna Kingsley, Auwal Mohammed, Mustapha Ibrahim, Suleiman Sani, Raphael Kingsley, Abdullahi Babangida, Idris Bashir, Umar Mustapha, and Ayuba Obidience.

Others include; Lamido Gambo, Garba Fidelis, Mohammed Jibrin, Sylvester Allison, Albert Israel, Edoga Okwudili, Olaiya Stephen, Audo Usman and Ibrahim Aminu.