‘I Will Be Happy To See Kompany At Bayern’ – Pep Guardiola Says

Manchester United manager, Pep Guardiola believes that the club’s former captain, Vincent Kompany will be the club’s manager in the future.

Vincent Kompany has been on a steady rise in the coaching world from his days at Belgian club, Anderlecht to Championship side, Burnley who he helped to gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

Unfortunately for him, Kompany failed to keep Burnley in the Premier League during the 2023-2024 season as they were kicked back to the second-tier league.

Despite that setback, Kompany is on the verge of becoming the manager of one the biggest clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich, ahead of next season.

When reporters asked Pep Guardiola to comment on Vincent Kompany’s potential move from the relegated Burnley to German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Spanish tactician said, “Vincent Kompany will become a future Man City manager, mark my words.

“Yeah, it will happen for sure. You will call me when this is going to happen.”

Pep Guardiola who coached Kompany at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, added, “It doesn’t matter if he was relegated with Burnley.

“I have a high opinion about his work, as a person, his personality, knowledge of the game, how he handles the media… I’d be happy to see Kompany at Bayern.”